Hold out for 10900k, grab 10700, or just go with a discounted 9900K?

Gaming only system. Had decided to hold off till end of the year but the wife’s gaming system just started dying. Going to give her my 6700K and 1080, and build a new gaming machine. 1440P 140hz is the target; I can get the 9900K new for 430, the 10700 for 330, or wait for a 10900.

Not going amd as I’m about to build a new amd workstation; try to keep at least one Intel box around for various personal reasons.

Literally gaming only. And watching movies.



edit. Do want to overclock this time. May even go water at some point, but the power draw on 10900 does annoy me. 10700k is bloody $510 anywhere I can find it