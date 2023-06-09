HMD cooling methods for the user?

I've modded both my Samsung Odyssey + and HP Reverb G2 with air flow.I seem to have the ability to fog up a display (despite not being a hot/sweaty type) and also get nauseous very quickly when I have no air flow.Anyone else suffered and or made a comfort fix to a HMD and if so how did you skin the cat?Myself I have purchased after market face gasket/pad replacements, so I simply fashioned an aquarium air pump, single outlet with a splitter or a dual output, both with aquarium tubing (One tube each eye regardless). I tuck the tubing under the Velcro of the face gasket and I put a terminator plug in the end and poked needle holes in the tubing that is in the headset itself to allow very soft defused fresh positive air flow. The air-pump has a dial for variable levels of air flow for comfort levels. Also a cheap aquarium in-line adjuster can be inserted close to the HMD itself so the user can adjust to their liking on the fly while gaming as long as you know roughly where it isMakes a world of difference to me as honestly don't think I could use VR for anything beyond minimal use without my rigged up air system. I am also a wimp where I must have fresh air going in the car. To sit in a car with no air flow is just pure torture to me and I look down on folks who just endure that!Psychos.I am guessing some newer HMD come with built it cooling. About time.