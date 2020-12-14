Hitman 3’s Opening Cinematic

erek
"You'll once more jump into the shoes of Agent 47 as you pull off seemingly impossible assassinations. Using a variety of deadly weapons and tools, you'll also be able to align with post-mission Playstyles that you receive based on how you go about completing objectives. Of course, as always, that will vary based on how you decide you want to play the game. There will be a variety of paths to take for each kill.
Hitman 3 is headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), and Stadia on January 20, 2021. It's also coming to Switch with a special cloud version. If you're a fan what Agent 47 has to offer, you won't want to miss this entry."
https://wccftech.com/check-out-hitman-3s-opening-cinematic-ahead-of-launch
Blade-Runner
See HardForum's Thread: https://hardforum.com/threads/hitman-3-2020.1984790/
