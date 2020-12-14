Hitman 3’s Review

They completely botched the game's release with the Epic exclusivity and lack of ability to import content from Steam or elsewhere. They're "looking into it", but in the meantime they're doing a half-hearted promotion where you get Hitman 1 if you pre-order or buy within 10 days of release...but you have to buy Hitman 2 again on Epic store. Fuck you too, IO Interactive. I have a fuzzy feeling they still forgot to include dual wielding Ballers in this game as well. They have a knack for spiting the fans.