Hitman 3’s Review

"You'll once more jump into the shoes of Agent 47 as you pull off seemingly impossible assassinations. Using a variety of deadly weapons and tools, you'll also be able to align with post-mission Playstyles that you receive based on how you go about completing objectives. Of course, as always, that will vary based on how you decide you want to play the game. There will be a variety of paths to take for each kill.

Hitman 3 is headed to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), and Stadia on January 20, 2021. It's also coming to Switch with a special cloud version. If you're a fan what Agent 47 has to offer, you won't want to miss this entry."


https://wccftech.com/check-out-hitman-3s-opening-cinematic-ahead-of-launch

See HardForum's Thread: https://hardforum.com/threads/hitman-3-2020.1984790/


Review:

https://www.pcgamer.com/hitman-3-review/
 
So I'm the only one that thinks that looks kind of like poop for a game to be released in 2021? I mean it looks washed out very low res and the reflections in the window are a blurry jaggy mess.
 
i feel like it looks like the last hitman game that was relesased.
 
They completely botched the game's release with the Epic exclusivity and lack of ability to import content from Steam or elsewhere. They're "looking into it", but in the meantime they're doing a half-hearted promotion where you get Hitman 1 if you pre-order or buy within 10 days of release...but you have to buy Hitman 2 again on Epic store. Fuck you too, IO Interactive. I have a fuzzy feeling they still forgot to include dual wielding Ballers in this game as well. They have a knack for spiting the fans.
 
So I'm the only one that thinks that looks kind of like poop for a game to be released in 2021? I mean it looks washed out very low res and the reflections in the window are a blurry jaggy mess.
Probably a console game getting a crappy port to PC
 
I enjoyed 2 but I'm gonna wait on this one. Not a big enough fan to buy on release, plus the EGS stuff and lack of current plans for carry-over is troubling. Probably will wait for a Gold/GOTY edition on Steam.
 
IO Interactive has changed tack on its earlier statement about levels from Hitman 2 not being freely available in Hitman 3 for owners of both...an update to the Hitman 3 Pre-Launch Guide notes that, "We are continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2 to import locations from those games into HITMAN 3 at no additional cost."

"We can guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase the games", the IO site says

https://www.pcgamer.com/owners-of-hitman-2-on-pc-will-get-its-levels-for-free-in-hitman-3-after-all/
 
