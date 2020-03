I hit 1200 in my first week folding with 32 completed units...got slowed by some tinkers at first until I properly configure them



P4 2.4@3.5 (HT just a bit)

AMD 2100+@2.08ghz

P4m 1.5 centrino (mostly at nights)





My P4 on a good day with it all set up tight and HT at nighttime hours can get about 150 on its own...