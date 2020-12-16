High end silverstone 2021 cases?

chimim0ry0
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2020
- Messages
- 49
Tony Ou, so I just read that the new Raven case's , in addition to the Alta S1's development have been suspended.
Is there any possibility of a new high end case from Silverstone being released in 2021?
I don't mind waiting if I have to, but I rather buy one of Silverstone's amazing cases to support your company. My ft-02 is still superb, it's just lacking modern comforts.
I like the Alta F1's look, but it's just a bit too small for my liking. But if nothing is on even the semi-distant horizon, I might have to give that a good hard look. Even though that case is M.I.A too
Is there any possibility of a new high end case from Silverstone being released in 2021?
I don't mind waiting if I have to, but I rather buy one of Silverstone's amazing cases to support your company. My ft-02 is still superb, it's just lacking modern comforts.
I like the Alta F1's look, but it's just a bit too small for my liking. But if nothing is on even the semi-distant horizon, I might have to give that a good hard look. Even though that case is M.I.A too