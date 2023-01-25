Armenius
Something completely different from Tango Gameworks, Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythm-based cel-shaded action game where you move and attack to the beat of the music. It basically takes the concept of Metal: Hellsinger a few steps further. Looks rather interesting. The game is available now on Steam and Epic Game Store, and is included with Game Pass.
https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/hi-fi-rush
