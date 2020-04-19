Here is some Minecraft RTX

I made this video just to show the game in its current beta state with Ray Tracing.
This game needs vast amounts of optimizations.
Original resolution is 3440x1440 down converted to 1080p in Davinci Resolve Studio. I didnt spend any time doing fancy post production. Just wanted to share this.
