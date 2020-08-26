Help with Sony GDM FW900 - Ghosting like trail effect

Hello againI am experiencing something with my FW900 that I'm not familiar with. Whenever I move a white image on the screen or scroll down some white text, it seems to leave a ghost trail behind that then fades away when the image stops moving or when I stop the scrolling.I wanted to play some horror games today, but this is really making dark scenes confusing and hard to see because of all the ghosting going on on screen when moving the camera around.Is anyone familiar with this ? If so, is there an explanation to it, or a way to fix it that you might know ?Anything helps, since I'm pretty much clueless.Thank you!Thanks for the help on my last post too by the way. I really appreciate all the input I received with the issues I had.P.S. If this doesn't sound familiar, let me know and I'll record the monitor doing it.