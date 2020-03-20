help with mh/s differnce per card

so i got an 8 gpu rig 2x sapphire rx 580 4gb 2x rx580 fxf 4g 1x rx 580 dragon 8 gb and 3 x rx580 dragon 4gbs at start up i get about 231 mh/s but always dwindles down to around 225 untel i restart system again how do i keep it higher? also some cards run higher mh/s then others of my 2 sapphires one always runs 25.9xx mh/s but the other does 30.xxx is there a way to get all 8 cards to run 30?

i also run after burner and all 8 cards are linked to run the same settings -20 power limit 1350 core clock and 2050 mem clock and help would be great