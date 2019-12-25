help with imaging system drive

So I am now the proud owner of a new 1TB Samsung 970 Evo plus nvme drive. I'd like this to be my new system drive but not sure how to go about this. Fyi it will be going into a z170 board with a Skylake i5 6600k. I currently have a Samsung 250gb drive as my system drive. I'd like to make an image of this and put that onto the new drive. This will save me a lot of hassle having to reinstall windows and get it set up to my liking. I just have never done this before....what software should I use? Preferably free software since I'll probably only do this once. I'm using win10 home 64bit, is there anything built into windows worth using? How would you guys go about this?