Help with cooling

So here is a picture of the fan curve. Not sure if this is the best possible curve I can have? Also under cpu it seems to only show the pump rpms which stay around 2254 no matter the temps? and it almost seems as if the fans on the cpu are all controlled under the chassis fan 2 and 3 meaning all 4 fans on the pc are controlled under that? I think this means chassis fan 2 is the 2 fans plugged together on the rad and chassis 3 is the 2 fans plugged together on front intake? I don't even think the fans on the rad are being controlled by this asus software. Whenever I put the fans on full blast only the two front intake fans respond but the radiator fans stay the same in speed?! I just installed the corsair link software and I finally can hear the two noctura fans that are on the radiator now. Maybe this asus software can't control the radiator fans for sum reason and I need to use the corsair software for that?? Ok in corsair software I go to put the radiator fans on max but nothing happens, I put on quiet still nothing? ! The fans just sit at 1050rpms and the software can't seem to control them?! Ah this is really annoying. I believe these fans can go up to 1500rpms at max but this stupid corsair software is doing nothing. Is there any other fan software I can use to control the fan speeds? It seems as if it's locked the fans at 1050 rpms no matter what the temps on the cpu are....also the rad rpm seems to have dropped to 2150 now as well instead of the higher speeds of 2250?