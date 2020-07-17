Help with cooling

So I'm running an corsair h100i with 2 aftermarket noctuta fans on it and not the stock corsair fans that came with it. Cpu is 4690k @4.5ghz. Also I have 2 large 120 mm on front for intake. My pc would never go higher than 60 to 61 load when gaming on windows 8.1 pro. I recently switched to win 10 pro and now I've seen my temps get up to 68 on 2 cores! I've changed nothing on my pc besides going to win 10 so I'm wondering how the temps have jumped up that high? What are the highest you should be running this cpu@? Also another thing could the thermal paste be going bad? This pc is about 5 to 6 yrs old but odd that temps were not this high on 8.1
 
Has your framerate increased at all in games? I think the most likely explanation is that the games are running faster on Windows 10 and pumping out more heat.
 
Pivo504 said:
so I'm wondering how the temps have jumped up that high? What are the highest you should be running this cpu@? Also another thing could the thermal paste be going bad?
its summer and those temps are fine, it throttles at 95c.
could be paste. when did you repaste last?
 
I really don't know what fps were before. I've never repasted since the pc was built. Honestly ive never repasred a cpu ever since built. I'm not even sure how long ago this pc was built most likely over 5 or more years ago. If I knew this would def make a diff
I guess I'm wondering what safe temps are so my pc and gpu aren't getting damaged
 
68c is absolutely fine. It's a little high for an AIO cooled system - your H100i might be showing it's age a little bit - but it's definitely not dangerous for your CPU. Try a repaste and see if that helps. And, if you decide to replace the cooler and are looking in the $100 range, consider a large air cooler instead of an AIO. They typically perform better and definitely fail less.
 
A large air cooler will perform better than an aio? I always thought aio were better? This was actually my first aio ever. My temps were mostly 60 to 62 under load until the update to win 10. Then again we have been getting temps in the 110° feels like range and my pc is in the back room which has no insulated roof and typically runs much hotter than the rest of the house. I tried to aim the ac vent to blow straight to the front intake fans lol
I feel like my temps were lower with the aio than they ever were using a heatsink fan setup plus much less noisy. The only time I ever plan to get another is when this one fails. And if so I want the best cooling possible with least noise.
Btw does thermal paste go bad after 5 or more years? I've never had to repaste any pc ever that I've built and some are in the 10 yr old range! I guess what I'm saying is if it'll even make a noticeable difference?
 
Pivo504 said:
Btw does thermal paste go bad after 5 or more years? I've never had to repaste any pc ever that I've built and some are in the 10 yr old range! I guess what I'm saying is if it'll even make a noticeable difference?
yeah it can dry up. it might knock a few degrees off. make sure the rad is clean too.
 
Pivo504 said:
A large air cooler will perform better than an aio? I always thought aio were better? This was actually my first aio ever. My temps were mostly 60 to 62 under load until the update to win 10. Then again we have been getting temps in the 110° feels like range and my pc is in the back room which has no insulated roof and typically runs much hotter than the rest of the house. I tried to aim the ac vent to blow straight to the front intake fans lol
I feel like my temps were lower with the aio than they ever were using a heatsink fan setup plus much less noisy. The only time I ever plan to get another is when this one fails. And if so I want the best cooling possible with least noise.
Btw does thermal paste go bad after 5 or more years? I've never had to repaste any pc ever that I've built and some are in the 10 yr old range! I guess what I'm saying is if it'll even make a noticeable difference?
u14s kept a 9700kf 5ghz all core running 1.35v high 60s-70s without being insanely loud.
I was maintaining 140-150fps, depending on the game, 1440p with a 1080ti dead flat frametimes.
That was winter voltage, I just turned vCore down and running a 3 avx offset so fans aren’t cranking in the heat.
Doesn’t affect framerate appreciably.


I prefer an aio on AMD where you need all the help you can get maintaining frequency.
Intel I don’t care as long as I’m not throttling.
Gpu aio cooling matters more to me.
 
somebrains said:
u14s kept a 9700kf 5ghz all core running 1.35v high 60s-70s without being insanely loud.
I was maintaining 140-150fps, depending on the game, 1440p with a 1080ti dead flat frametimes.
That was winter voltage, I just turned vCore down and running a 3 avx offset so fans aren’t cranking in the heat.
Doesn’t affect framerate appreciably.


I prefer an aio on AMD where you need all the help you can get maintaining frequency.
Intel I don’t care as long as I’m not throttling.
Gpu aio cooling matters more to me.
I'm using the same fans as you on the rad. Even on full blast they are not noisy. Huge difference from the corsair fans that came with the rad witch were pretty loud.
Your right gpu is more important. I'm running asus 970gtx and it runs in 70s in summertime. I need to set the profile to higher setting as the stock settings won't push the fans to full blast until it gets to 80 But on full blast they are noticeably louder. I'm guessing this might also help with cpu temps as it'll cool the gpu at full blast and move more heat out the case away from cpu
 
hititnquitit said:
Did the change to win10 alter your fan or pump profiles?
Yes it did but I re did the Asus dual intelligent software tests which supposedly sets up the fan profiles for cpu and gpu and case fans. Also sets up overclock which stayed the exact same as before. One thing I couldn't get working again is the corsair software. It seems to not work with windows 10..I tried finding a newer version but couldn't get them to work either.
 
Pivo504 said:
I'm using the same fans as you on the rad. Even on full blast they are not noisy. Huge difference from the corsair fans that came with the rad witch were pretty loud.
Your right gpu is more important. I'm running asus 970gtx and it runs in 70s in summertime. I need to set the profile to higher setting as the stock settings won't push the fans to full blast until it gets to 80 But on full blast they are noticeably louder. I'm guessing this might also help with cpu temps as it'll cool the gpu at full blast and move more heat out the case away from cpu
I'd play around with a manual fan curve in Afterburner.
Just bind to a preset when you're gaming.

When I tried running air cooled 1080tis I instantly wanted an 011 case just to blast fans in the floor straight up at the gpu.
BO4 particularly had this problem that could ramp your gpu temps on startup straight to shutdown.
BF5 kinda had that thermal shutdown on game start problem early on, but later had these horrific frame pacing problems.
AIO on a Kraken G12 bracket and I had to buy a cable to run a noctua 92mm fan off the 1080ti pcb to keep ram and vrm cool.
 
If the AIO is 5-6 years old it could be very well on its way out. That is a long time for an AIO to run. Also what is your Amibient Temp in that room, since you said it is uninsulated and hot? When was the last time you cleaned the radiator? There are a lot of things that could affect the temps in your system beside upgrading to Windows 10. Since it is a Corsair AIO what it is the fan profile and pump profile set it?
 
Pivo504 said:
A large air cooler will perform better than an aio? I always thought aio were better?

I feel like my temps were lower with the aio than they ever were using a heatsink fan setup plus much less noisy.

And if so I want the best cooling possible with least noise.
Yes, a $100 AIO is better than a $40 HSF setup.

However, a $100 HSF setup is better than a $100 AIO. A Noctua D15 will perform as well as an H100i, much more quietly, and practically never fail.
 
VanGoghComplex said:
Yes, a $100 AIO is better than a $40 HSF setup.

However, a $100 HSF setup is better than a $100 AIO. A Noctua D15 will perform as well as an H100i, much more quietly, and practically never fail.
Wow that's pretty impressive I always thought aio would cool better than a heat sink! I've always used heatsinks but figured it's time to upgrade to an aio. Are there any reviews of this to see the results against an h100i or better aio?
 
Jamie Marsala said:
If the AIO is 5-6 years old it could be very well on its way out. That is a long time for an AIO to run. Also what is your Amibient Temp in that room, since you said it is uninsulated and hot? When was the last time you cleaned the radiator? There are a lot of things that could affect the temps in your system beside upgrading to Windows 10. Since it is a Corsair AIO what it is the fan profile and pump profile set it?
Yes it is def 5 years old and most likely up to 7 yrs old. I did some tests yesterday and it seems the temp increase happens when my ac is off! I did readings of the cpu when the ac is on and temps rarely went above 60 load. However, when the ac goes off and temps rise in the room that's when the cpu rises from 64 to 67. Ac temp set to 75 Ambient temp can be anywhere from 77 to 80 bc this room is the furthest from the ac and also no insulated roof above it. Fan profile and pump i believe we're setup by the Asus software dual intelligent software that came with the motherboard. I can't seem to get the corsair software to work on windows 10,at least not the older software that I was using before going win 10
 
somebrains said:
I'd play around with a manual fan curve in Afterburner.
Just bind to a preset when you're gaming.

When I tried running air cooled 1080tis I instantly wanted an 011 case just to blast fans in the floor straight up at the gpu.
BO4 particularly had this problem that could ramp your gpu temps on startup straight to shutdown.
BF5 kinda had that thermal shutdown on game start problem early on, but later had these horrific frame pacing problems.
AIO on a Kraken G12 bracket and I had to buy a cable to run a noctua 92mm fan off the 1080ti pcb to keep ram and vrm cool.
Is after burner better than the Asus software? I have am asus970 gtx gpu
 
So here is a picture of the fan curve. Not sure if this is the best possible curve I can have? Also under cpu it seems to only show the pump rpms which stay around 2254 no matter the temps? and it almost seems as if the fans on the cpu are all controlled under the chassis fan 2 and 3 meaning all 4 fans on the pc are controlled under that? I think this means chassis fan 2 is the 2 fans plugged together on the rad and chassis 3 is the 2 fans plugged together on front intake? I don't even think the fans on the rad are being controlled by this asus software. Whenever I put the fans on full blast only the two front intake fans respond but the radiator fans stay the same in speed?! I just installed the corsair link software and I finally can hear the two noctura fans that are on the radiator now. Maybe this asus software can't control the radiator fans for sum reason and I need to use the corsair software for that?? Ok in corsair software I go to put the radiator fans on max but nothing happens, I put on quiet still nothing? ! The fans just sit at 1050rpms and the software can't seem to control them?! Ah this is really annoying. I believe these fans can go up to 1500rpms at max but this stupid corsair software is doing nothing. Is there any other fan software I can use to control the fan speeds? It seems as if it's locked the fans at 1050 rpms no matter what the temps on the cpu are....also the rad rpm seems to have dropped to 2150 now as well instead of the higher speeds of 2250?
 

Pend I don't think it's fine bc I can't control the fan speeds that are on the pump or pump speeds! The only thing I can control are the led colored lights. The only fans I can control are the ones you see in the picture that are only case fans. No matter what I do the fans/pump on the cpu cannot be controlled thru the Asus or corsair software....?! I remember being able to control fan speeds on the pump in windows 8....
 
your temps are fine so it is working fine.
or put the pump on one of the other headers and set it to dc full speed. put the fans onto the cpu fan header and set a curve.
 
I think the fans and pump are all on one line? Maybe that is why I can't see readings for fans and pump seperate? What I'm saying is the fans and pump are set to one speed and they do not change based on temps. So if pc is cooler they don't go lower if pc gets hotter they still don't go up to compensate
 
If the noctuas are Mobo controlled there should be a 300-350rpm floor. Corsair performance preset may lock the fans at their presets. When I tried ML140 and ML120 fans on Corsair aios I got a ton more vibration and noise from presets meant for their stock fans.

I run aios off Mobo headers for more control.
Even the stock Corsair fans can be quieter down while maintaining whatever temp range Corsair intended in their presets.

I use afterburner so I can set diff curves for diff circumstances like OCd to a specific game.

Since I was running an aio cooled 1080ti I found there were instances OCd using a manual curve for the gpu pcb fan was mandatory.

Stock gpu curve can just idling non gaming.

I also tend to run pump 100% all the time off Mobo header, and fans off Mobo headers tied to appropriate curve.

Aio software can have system impact that isn't necessary or is limiting.

The only times I've had problems with Mobo control is B450 Tomahawk updated to ryzen 3000 where the Mobo curves weren't adjustable unless I ran the MSI software. 200mb extra payload. I found it annoying.
 
Pivo504 said:
I think the fans and pump are all on one line? Maybe that is why I can't see readings for fans and pump seperate? What I'm saying is the fans and pump are set to one speed and they do not change based on temps. So if pc is cooler they don't go lower if pc gets hotter they still don't go up to compensate
i just checked mine, been a while, and the pump is powered by sata power so it shouldnt need any adjusting. you can leave the tach line off and make sure the noctuas are on the cpu fan header, use a splitter if you have to.
 
pendragon1 said:
i just checked mine, been a while, and the pump is powered by sata power so it shouldnt need any adjusting. you can leave the tach line off and make sure the noctuas are on the cpu fan header, use a splitter if you have to.
So the pump just sits at one speed no matter the temps,mine seems to be 2250 no matter what? The noctuas that are on the corsair cooler are plugged into the cpu fan header. I tried moving them to OPT cpu fan but that did nothing so I moved them back to cpu fan header. Can you control yours and where are they plugged? What app are you using? However, I cannot control the speeds at all, lower or higher and they seem to be locked at 1050 to 1070rpms no matter if temps are high or low! Why aren't the cooler fans set to run based off cpu temps instead of being locked in a certain speed?
 
somebrains said:
If the noctuas are Mobo controlled there should be a 300-350rpm floor. Corsair performance preset may lock the fans at their presets. When I tried ML140 and ML120 fans on Corsair aios I got a ton more vibration and noise from presets meant for their stock fans.

I run aios off Mobo headers for more control.
Even the stock Corsair fans can be quieter down while maintaining whatever temp range Corsair intended in their presets.

I use afterburner so I can set diff curves for diff circumstances like OCd to a specific game.

Since I was running an aio cooled 1080ti I found there were instances OCd using a manual curve for the gpu pcb fan was mandatory.

Stock gpu curve can just idling non gaming.

I also tend to run pump 100% all the time off Mobo header, and fans off Mobo headers tied to appropriate curve.

Aio software can have system impact that isn't necessary or is limiting.

The only times I've had problems with Mobo control is B450 Tomahawk updated to ryzen 3000 where the Mobo curves weren't adjustable unless I ran the MSI software. 200mb extra payload. I found it annoying.
Is after burner the best to use even if your running an Asus gpu? Can you post the best fan curve?
 
Pivo504 said:
So the pump just sits at one speed no matter the temps, mine seems to be 2250 no matter what?
Can you control yours and where are they plugged?
What app are you using?
Why aren't the cooler fans set to run based off cpu temps instead of being locked in a certain speed?
yes. the single wire fan connector on it is just to monitor rpm via a fan header.
yes. fans go into a splitter and are on the cpu fan header. what type are the noctua, 3 or 4 pin? maybe you need to switch between pwm/dc in the bios.
i use a custom curve in the bios.
the cpu fan header will do that but like i mentioned above you might have them set incorrecctly.
 
Yes The 2 noctura are in a splitter the end of that splitter is a 3 pin. Why can't I control the speed of the 2 fans on the cooler and why are they locked into one speed no matter temps? In bios I can't even see the speeds of the 2 fans on the cooler. I can only see the speeds of the fans on the case. Bios can only control the fan speeds on case and not the cooler either.
 
if it has chassis fan control it will have cpu fan control. dig deeper in your bios or maybe post your mobo and ill see if i can find it.
 
Pivo504 said:
So here is a picture of the fan curve. Not sure if this is the best possible curve I can have? Also under cpu it seems to only show the pump rpms which stay around 2254 no matter the temps? and it almost seems as if the fans on the cpu are all controlled under the chassis fan 2 and 3 meaning all 4 fans on the pc are controlled under that? I think this means chassis fan 2 is the 2 fans plugged together on the rad and chassis 3 is the 2 fans plugged together on front intake? I don't even think the fans on the rad are being controlled by this asus software. Whenever I put the fans on full blast only the two front intake fans respond but the radiator fans stay the same in speed?! I just installed the corsair link software and I finally can hear the two noctura fans that are on the radiator now. Maybe this asus software can't control the radiator fans for sum reason and I need to use the corsair software for that?? Ok in corsair software I go to put the radiator fans on max but nothing happens, I put on quiet still nothing? ! The fans just sit at 1050rpms and the software can't seem to control them?! Ah this is really annoying. I believe these fans can go up to 1500rpms at max but this stupid corsair software is doing nothing. Is there any other fan software I can use to control the fan speeds? It seems as if it's locked the fans at 1050 rpms no matter what the temps on the cpu are....also the rad rpm seems to have dropped to 2150 now as well instead of the higher speeds of 2250?
You would need to download Corsair iCue most likely to control the fans on the AIO, it is the replacement to Corsair Link.
 
Pivo504 said:
Here is a picture of bios lmk if you need more specific
1595195102667.png

turn that on to DC amd you should be able to at least use one of the profiles at the bottom or look under qfan(f6) to see if it will let you make a curve.

Jamie Marsala said:
You would need to download Corsair iCue most likely to control the fans on the AIO, it is the replacement to Corsair Link.
icue doesnt work to control the fans on our aios, the fans plug into the mobo.
 
thats because they are at 60%. lower the min duty cycle to 30% and increase the middle temp to 50c if you can.
 
