Help with cooling

So I'm running an corsair h100i with 2 aftermarket noctuta fans on it and not the stock corsair fans that came with it. Cpu is 4690k @4.5ghz. Also I have 2 large 120 mm on front for intake. My pc would never go higher than 60 to 61 load when gaming on windows 8.1 pro. I recently switched to win 10 pro and now I've seen my temps get up to 68 on 2 cores! I've changed nothing on my pc besides going to win 10 so I'm wondering how the temps have jumped up that high? What are the highest you should be running this cpu@? Also another thing could the thermal paste be going bad? This pc is about 5 to 6 yrs old but odd that temps were not this high on 8.1