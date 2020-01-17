Help with buying a gpu

I have been put of pc gaming for awhile and could use some help. I got laid off last year so my buddy helped me get a pc up and running Specs below Ryzen 1600 (older AE) DDR4 3200 16gb Corsair cx650m Asus x370 pro Rx560 4gb Here is my question i want to start saving to buy a new GPU. I am currently using a 32 inch 1080p I have been considering a 2070 super or 5700xt. I do plan on going with a 3600 down the road buy not now. The rx560 is terrible Will it be a huge bottleneck and shpuld i look at something else