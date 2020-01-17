Help with buying a gpu

Discussion in 'Video Cards' started by 4LC4PON3, Jan 17, 2020 at 8:21 AM.

  1. Jan 17, 2020 at 8:21 AM #1
    4LC4PON3

    4LC4PON3 DERP!

    Messages:
    4,226
    Joined:
    Jan 18, 2005
    I have been put of pc gaming for awhile and could use some help. I got laid off last year so my buddy helped me get a pc up and running

    Specs below

    Ryzen 1600 (older AE)
    DDR4 3200 16gb
    Corsair cx650m
    Asus x370 pro
    Rx560 4gb

    Here is my question i want to start saving to buy a new GPU. I am currently using a 32 inch 1080p

    I have been considering a 2070 super or 5700xt. I do plan on going with a 3600 down the road buy not now. The rx560 is terrible

    Will it be a huge bottleneck and shpuld i look at something else
     
    4LC4PON3, Jan 17, 2020 at 8:21 AM
    4LC4PON3, Jan 17, 2020 at 8:21 AM
    #1