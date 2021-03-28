Help to fix a Aours GTX 1080ti

Hello guys , I have Graphic card ( Aorus 1080ti ) / and there has been an explosion of three resistors , and i really need help to find out the values of the
resistors / here some pictures
i really need to find the values of resistors so i can fix it by replacing new resistors with the same value and thanks
the name of the resistors is
2* R1631 1*R1631
resistors / here some pictures
i really need to find the values of resistors so i can fix it by replacing new resistors with the same value and thanks
the name of the resistors is
2* R1631 1*R1631