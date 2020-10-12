Help on 5600x build

Looking to build a SFF 5600x system and have $650 to grab cpu, board, psu, and case. I have an ATX psu already, but not sure if there are SFF cases that support full ATX psus

already have RAM and GPU and drives



Is this doable with quality brands?



I'm looking for a SFF case that supports at least a 240mm rad (60mm thick)



Sadly I am 100% out of the loop in terms of SFF hardware, so was hoping I could get some advice (whatever is recommended here is probably what I'll go with)



EDIT: I won't be looking to overclock anything outside of my thermal limits, so it doesn't need to be amazing with airflow



I'm looking to just keep it silent