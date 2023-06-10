Help me spend my inheritance...

2​ VGA MSI RTX4090 24GB Ventus 3X 24G OC Fractal Design Torrent E-ATX Black Solid High-Airflow Mid Tower Computer Case Intel Xeon w9-3475X Processor 36 cores 82.5MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz ASUS Pro WS W790-ACE Intel® W790 (LGA 4677) CEB workstation motherboard, PCIe 5.0 x16, M.2, 10G and 2.5G LAN, Server-grade Remote Management, 12+1+1 power stages, front and Rear USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe M.2 2280 4TB PCI-Express 4.0 x4 Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) WDS400T2X0E G.SKILL Zeta R5 Series 128GB (8 x 16GB) ECC Registered DDR5 6400 (PC5 51200) Server Memory Model F5-6400R3239G16GE8-ZR5K 4​ SAMSUNG 870 QVO Series 2.5" 8TB SATA III Samsung 4-bit MLC V-NAND Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) MZ-77Q8T0BW Enermax LIQTECH II TR4 360 ARGB All-in-one CPU Liquid Cooler for AMD TR4 & Intel Xeon , 360mm Radiator, Dual Chamber RGB Pump, T.B. Pressure fan blades, AMD Socket sWRS8 and Intel LGA 4677 Ready EVGA SuperNOVA 2000 G+ 2000W Computer Power Supply,80PLUS Gold Medal,Full Module,FDB Bearing Fan,Full Japanese Capacitor,Suitable For Working Under 220V,Desktop Host Power Supply APC SMT3000RM2UC 3000 VA 2700 Watts 8 Outlets Pure Sinewave Smart-UPS with SmartConnect (Replaces SMT3000RM2U) ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ Gaming Monitor - 41.5" 4K, OLED, 138Hz (Overclocked), 0.1 ms (GTG), G-SYNC Compatible, Custom Heatsink, 98% DCI-P3, True 10-bit, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

So, I'm due to get my inheritance "soon" so I'm shopping hardware for a workstation that will be crunching for folding@home and gaming.I went with 2 4090s for the sheer amount of folding PPD that they will generate. The specific cards because they are 3 slot and only require a 850w PSU each. The motherboard is just crazy but it has all the bells and whistles I need. I picked the 36 core 3475x because, well... it has 36 cores. The AIO I picked is the only one that I can find that says it supports LGA4677. The 4 2.5" SSDs are because I'll also be using this to host my files. I'm not sure on the PSU. It should be enough but do I need that much? I picked a nice "expensive" UPS that can handle 2700w as well (I tend to plug everything into it). Also, who doesn't want a 42" 4k OLED.Tell me what I'm wrong about and make suggestions. I'm OK with the cost but if you see something that can save me money by getting rid of something I don't need or should change make the suggestions here. The big thing about the cost is that I run cancer research projects and with my wife and father having the big C I see it as doing something for them.