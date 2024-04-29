Help me plan and buy my next W11 build ($750 ish)

My current build is described here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/upgrade-vs-new-system.2032544/#post-1045838677
For once I might actually be making a new build without some catastrophic failure of my current build driving me. I suppose I want a gaming build, even though I don't game much - but I am interested in game development (if I had to narrow it down, I'd say I'm interested in Unreal Engine and modding Inzoi - in other words, content creation & development for pretty graphics).
Which is to say, I can take my time and pick each part one by one, when I find good deals.
I will be needing (completely temporary choices in parenthesis - school me where you have a better selection)[my needs in brackets]:
Case
PSU
SSD [I want to push the size of this as big as I can while keeping a reasonable price:size ratio. I like performance, too, but any SSD will be a big improvement over the HDDs I currently rely on]
MB
CPU
RAM [I'm open to suggestions on how I get the most bang for my buck - 32gb? 64?]
GPU (Nvidia RTX 4060)
Note: I have a lot of external USB HDDs. Like 10. On one hand I'd like my build to accommodate them, but on the other, I plan to keep my existing 2 builds running, and they're handling the lot just fine. In other words, I'd like something that could accommodate as many of these drives as possible, but it's not a deal-breaker if I can only attach 7, or 5, or whatever. Edit: I'd also appreciate input on what I can do to make handling of so many USB devices as smooth as possible - is it a question of motherboard only, or what?
I found this link for cases, which at first blush looks good to me:
https://zalmanusa.com/collections/certified-refurbished-cases
My most frequent tasks:
Web browsing with lots of tabs open
Handbrake to bust down my huge video collection to a more manageable size
Topaz Video AI to upres old videos
Qbittorrent
Gaming
Game Development (Unreal, Unity, Maya, Blender, Reallusion, etc.)
Playing H265 videos
Also curious about how I can be alerted to deals - I understand that deals can be very time-sensitive, and for once I'm in a position to be patient and wait for deals on individual parts to come in one by one. So I'd appreciate advice on how to best do this.
Thanks for reading.
