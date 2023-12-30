Upgrade vs New System

Current systems:W10 DesktopMobo: Z370P D3-CFCPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8ghzRAM: 16gb 2133Graphics: Radeon RX 570Storage:Samsung SSD 860 EVO M.2 250gb3 or 4 internal HDDsSeveral more external USB HDDsLaptop:Some $250 HP Model running W11 Home that I can't be bothered to turn over and identify right now, even though it manages to outperform my desktop in day-to-day tasks.AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile 5300u8gb DDR4250gb SSDI think I have a bad RAM stick in my desktop. It's been showing all of the classic signs of bad RAM in the couple of web search results I looked at. It sporadically gives me BSoD under heavy load (converting H264 to H265 with handbrake, or running Topaz Video AI). It runs much better after a reboot; after a few hours into a session it has slowed down, taking longer to shut apps down, start them up, switch between them, etc. It takes me waaaaaaaay longer to get an Unreal Editor project loaded on my desktop than it does on my laptop.I want to upgrade my PC to handle UE5 better:But the money isn't in my budget right now, and won't be for several months at least.I build and maintain my own PCs, but I don't keep up with hardware news at all. When I do upgrade, would I be better off keeping my mobo and getting a new CPU, RAM, and SSD? Or should I get a new mobo? I'm asking now because I'm thinking about buying more RAM immediately to see if it solves the aforementioned symptoms.Thanks for reading,