Upgrade vs New System

Current systems:
W10 Desktop
Mobo: Z370P D3-CF
CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8ghz
RAM: 16gb 2133
Graphics: Radeon RX 570
Storage:
Samsung SSD 860 EVO M.2 250gb
3 or 4 internal HDDs
Several more external USB HDDs
Laptop:
Some $250 HP Model running W11 Home that I can't be bothered to turn over and identify right now, even though it manages to outperform my desktop in day-to-day tasks.
AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile 5300u
8gb DDR4
250gb SSD
I think I have a bad RAM stick in my desktop. It's been showing all of the classic signs of bad RAM in the couple of web search results I looked at. It sporadically gives me BSoD under heavy load (converting H264 to H265 with handbrake, or running Topaz Video AI). It runs much better after a reboot; after a few hours into a session it has slowed down, taking longer to shut apps down, start them up, switch between them, etc. It takes me waaaaaaaay longer to get an Unreal Editor project loaded on my desktop than it does on my laptop.
I want to upgrade my PC to handle UE5 better:
https://docs.unrealengine.com/5.0/en-US/hardware-and-software-specifications-for-unreal-engine
But the money isn't in my budget right now, and won't be for several months at least.
I build and maintain my own PCs, but I don't keep up with hardware news at all. When I do upgrade, would I be better off keeping my mobo and getting a new CPU, RAM, and SSD? Or should I get a new mobo? I'm asking now because I'm thinking about buying more RAM immediately to see if it solves the aforementioned symptoms.
Thanks for reading,
M
W10 Desktop
Mobo: Z370P D3-CF
CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @2.8ghz
RAM: 16gb 2133
Graphics: Radeon RX 570
Storage:
Samsung SSD 860 EVO M.2 250gb
3 or 4 internal HDDs
Several more external USB HDDs
Laptop:
Some $250 HP Model running W11 Home that I can't be bothered to turn over and identify right now, even though it manages to outperform my desktop in day-to-day tasks.
AMD Ryzen 3 Mobile 5300u
8gb DDR4
250gb SSD
I think I have a bad RAM stick in my desktop. It's been showing all of the classic signs of bad RAM in the couple of web search results I looked at. It sporadically gives me BSoD under heavy load (converting H264 to H265 with handbrake, or running Topaz Video AI). It runs much better after a reboot; after a few hours into a session it has slowed down, taking longer to shut apps down, start them up, switch between them, etc. It takes me waaaaaaaay longer to get an Unreal Editor project loaded on my desktop than it does on my laptop.
I want to upgrade my PC to handle UE5 better:
https://docs.unrealengine.com/5.0/en-US/hardware-and-software-specifications-for-unreal-engine
But the money isn't in my budget right now, and won't be for several months at least.
I build and maintain my own PCs, but I don't keep up with hardware news at all. When I do upgrade, would I be better off keeping my mobo and getting a new CPU, RAM, and SSD? Or should I get a new mobo? I'm asking now because I'm thinking about buying more RAM immediately to see if it solves the aforementioned symptoms.
Thanks for reading,
M