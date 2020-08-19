Help me identify these fittings.

Smoked Brisket
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 505
The build is certainly using Barrow fittings overall but I cannot find these "T" splitter type fittings he is using. Here is a pic https://www.facebook.com/declassifiedsystems/photos/pcb.2734033193589535/2734026160256905 and here is another angle https://www.facebook.com/declassifiedsystems/photos/pcb.2734033193589535/2734026793590175/ I have the offset fittings he is using but these appear to be female to female rotary t fittings he is using to cpu "mini loop" I guess you would call it. Can anyone id these?