Help me decide - My first LGA3647

wareyore
Hard DC'er of the Month November 2021
- Joined
- Jan 1, 2014
- Messages
- 1,173
I picked up an HP Z6 G4 that came with a Xeon Silver 4108. It's great for letting me set up the system and make sure everything is working, but, it's weak for crunching. I want to swap the CPU.
I saw the HP may accept the second generation scalable CPU's, Xeon x2xx, etc., but the ones I looked at seem pricey compared to the first gen processors. So, I am looking at x1xx series.
I saw an off roadmap Platinum P-8124, but, I see very few motherboards support it. So, I'm leaning heavily toward the Gold 6148 based on cores, clocks and cash, I can get one for $100.
Anyone have experience with these and what would you recommend based on price/performance for DC?
I saw the HP may accept the second generation scalable CPU's, Xeon x2xx, etc., but the ones I looked at seem pricey compared to the first gen processors. So, I am looking at x1xx series.
I saw an off roadmap Platinum P-8124, but, I see very few motherboards support it. So, I'm leaning heavily toward the Gold 6148 based on cores, clocks and cash, I can get one for $100.
Anyone have experience with these and what would you recommend based on price/performance for DC?