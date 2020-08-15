I need flawlessly binned DDR4 RAM. What's the good stuff?

Aegir
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 207
I'm looking for memory chips that are essentially flawless on the silicon level.
I'm not looking to overclock, nor do I care if the chips themselves are extremely fast.
I need this flawless memory for critical applications that cannot ever have any errors or glitches.
It's fine if it's consumer grade, as long as it's the best binned stuff available.
A breakdown by brand of what they consider best binned is ideal.
