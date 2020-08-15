I need flawlessly binned DDR4 RAM. What's the good stuff?

Aegir

Aegir

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 15, 2020
Messages
207
I'm looking for memory chips that are essentially flawless on the silicon level.
I'm not looking to overclock, nor do I care if the chips themselves are extremely fast.

I need this flawless memory for critical applications that cannot ever have any errors or glitches.

It's fine if it's consumer grade, as long as it's the best binned stuff available.
A breakdown by brand of what they consider best binned is ideal.
 
I wish, but no. The motherboard I required for this application happened to be a consumer one, so registered RAM is out of the question.
I'd prefer EUDIMMs, but I'm having trouble actually sourcing them.

I'll probably just have to use consumer grade DIMMs, so all I'm after is the best binned stuff I can get, at a low price. $100-$150 for 32GB is my goal.
 
