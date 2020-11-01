Help explaining Windows HDR settings

I have an Acer XV273k monitor with HDR-400. Do I need to set "Use HDR" in Windows display settings as well as turning on HDR on my monitor settings to make everything work the way it should? Or is it enough to simply turn it on in the monitor? If I only set it in Windows, everything is totally washed out. If I set it in both, looks good. If I turn off in Windows and turn on in Monitor looks Ok too but seems slightly different than with both on. Is there a reason to turn it on for a game when it doesn't support it? Thanks in advance.