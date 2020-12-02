Help diagnosing sudden shut off.

So, I built myself a new system end of October, and mid doing stuff just had it power off on me accompanied by a mattlic "tink" sound kind of like plucking a heat sink fin with your fingernail.



Any idea what the hell that might be? Nothing else in the house had issues, no light flicker, UPS didn't trip, whole house surge suppressor is happy, etc.



I took a look inside and all looks and smells normal. It booted up again and seems fine so far, but I don't like weird crap like that. My knee jerk reaction is to assume overvoltage/undervoltage/short circuit protection, but I have never had experience with such and can't fathom why it would start now or if it fits the odd sound it made.



Also the system has been super stable and otherwise running like a top. It's been on mostly 24-7 since about 10-23 and only being rebooted for windows or driver updates if needed and a couple of times I wanted to crack open the case and adjust my fan setup.



Am I being paranoid over power gremlins or is there something I should check?



Benchmarking and stress testing, the CPU has never gone above 85.1C and GPU never went above 78C. Typical actual use seems to stay under 74C for both. This happened while reading email and talking to coworkers in slack. Super low load.







Current setup (PBO on, sets base all core clock to 4050 Mhz)

ncase m-1

Asus rog strix b550-i

3700x

32 gigs corsiar lpx 3200

3080FE

2TB silicon power NVME 4.0

2TB XPG SX2800 pro NVME 3.0

silverstone sx700-pt (fan facing external)

noctua NH-c14s running a noctua 120mm fan and kryonaut compound.

4 scythe kaze 120mm slim fans 2 bottom intake, 2 side exhaust.

windows 10