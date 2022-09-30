Help a display novice - Replacing old 24" TN with newer VA or IPS

Finally looking to upgrade my 10+ year old Acer H243H TN with something 32inch. I can't figure out what's better or not, and I know that's subjective anyway. So the question is, will I be disappointed either way I go? Below is what I have and the VA I'm looking at. The monitor will mostly be used for Internet videos & browsing, pictures, and document viewing (spreadsheets, online documents - wife does ancestry work). But I also game on it from time to time, I play a wide variety of games.



I don't care about viewing angles. It'll be the primary monitor right in front of me. I like pretty colors, but I also don't want games to look like crap from blurring (I don't notice it on my current one). I like the idea of curved, but I'm not stuck to it.



So the question is, will anything I go to be a disappointment? Will I notice a negative difference by switching?



Acer H243H specs...

16:9 LCD, 1920x1080

contrast ratio: 40000:1 (dynamic)

brightness: 300 cd/m²

refresh rate: 2ms (I think)



looking at Gigabyte M32QC

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 QHD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Panel Technology: Vertical Alignment (VA)

Refresh Rate: 170Hz

Response Time: 1ms MPRT

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1

Brightness: 350 cd/m²



For IPS, looking at a number of the current $200ish deals out there.