Hell Let Loose

Does anyone around here play it?



I've fallen in love with the game over the past few weeks. I bought it within a couple days of early access release on steam, but wasnt overly thrilled with it at first. It also didnt help that there were very few populated servers in the beginning, only 1-2 with the full 100 people, and maybe another 1-2 with ~50 people. Now on a normal weeknight theres 10-15 full servers and 3-5 medium pop servers. Weekends obviously see those numbers rise quite a bit.



Its a very communication heavy game, and requires you to listen to squad leader (Or other squad leaders + battle commander if you're the SL) to be part of an effective team. When I first got the game, it was incredibly rare to find a squad that talked, and the game was just... no fun. But as I've played on and off since then, Ive seen the amount of communication rise, and currently, its almost impossible to get in a squad that doesnt talk to each other.



The tank mechanics are fun, and again, very communication heavy. The tank commander position is completely useless without communication, as they dont have weapons, only a scope to look around and spot enemies - and they're the only position that can easily spot stuff that isnt directly in front of the tank or the gun barrel, as the turrets rotate very slowly, and the driver can only look forward. This group of roles has always been pretty good for communication since the beginning, but its even better now that people are experienced in the three roles for each tank. Plenty of tanks to choose from, and more coming. Tiger, Panther, Luchs - Sherman, Stuart. The Pershing is coming I believe.



The game launched with 3 very good maps, has seen two D-Day beach maps added, Sainte-Mère-Église is being released within the next week. I find the maps are very detailed, and quite realistic when you look at the locations they are based on and images/videos from the battles in those areas. Hurtgen Forest is definetly like the real location, and fucking brutal to do anything in, especially for tanks... narrow roads and paths, and no ability to go off them easily due to the thick trees outside of the heavily barraged areas - its possible, but you have to move in first gear at 2km/h to navigate the trees.



Maps are pretty large, I *think* usually 1-2km wide by 2-4km long. Just a guess, I never actually looked up size, but knowing that Ive had to run over 1.5km to meet up with my squad at times and they were only near the middle of the map...



The game will have at least 6 more maps added at the minimum that they have commited to. They'll add in a Russian front and forces with at least two maps first, Operation Market Garden with British forces and at least two maps, and the Pacific with the Japanese and at least two maps.



The most amazing thing about this game, though, is the community. By far, they are the most awesome group of FPS players I have ever had the pleasure of playing and talking with. Incredibly helpful and willing to teach new players the ropes in all roles, even the battle Commander role. 95% of the time, if a squad needs a role filled, someone is willing to swap from their role to whats needed to make the squad more effective. People dont generally get angry over mistakes, and theres a lot of pretty funny comments and shenanigans in the local voice comms while guys are just going about the grisly duty of war. And its pretty gory if thats your thing.. blown off legs, arms, heads... Ive come across just a torso before, everything else was splattered around it from an almost direct artillery hit.



Theres a few problems with the game, as it is still in development. But the dev team is incredibly responsive and active in their discord server, and they play the game pretty regularly as well.



It's also priced at an incredibly reasonable $30 at this point in time, so you arent out AAA money - despite the fact that I personally believe its worth AAA money now, and will be even more so as they continue to add content and fix problems.