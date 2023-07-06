Heatkiller LGA 1700 Heavy Backplate Question

Hey, a quick question for anyone that's using the Heatkiller LGA 1700 'Heavy' Backplate. Did you use any nylon/plastic isolating washers when installing it? The manual for the backplate seems to imply you don't need isolating washers and doesn't mention their use (outside of the 'washer mod') for either the stud holes or the water block studs themselves. While I understand the 'contact frame' portion of the backplate has a protective insulating film, the 4 post holes do not; yet the manual doesn't mention using washers and none are included with the backplate. I've never encountered a backplate that doesn't employ insulating washers, but using them on the back side of the mobo would change the clamping pressure. I'd just like some confirmation they didn't make a mistake in the manual.
For clarity, these are the washers I mean:
