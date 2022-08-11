Heat traps in new cases

Does anyone agree with this? Lately when looking at cases I don't even know if I can bother. They're now putting a sort of metal barrier above the power supply that hides the power supply and hard drives. I don't think this is ideal for either the PSU or HD temperatures. I prefer to have a fan in front of the drives. This may be because they want a large window but I only want one large enough to see the case fans and CPU fan. The CPU fan for me being the most important one I can see. I've kept machines on long enough to have fan failures.



And I don't even need to see totally painted insides either. Even if it was, dark blue might work better. If everything is black like mobo, case and screws, once you drop a screw you need a flashlight to find it.