HDMI Arc audio cards?

I'd like to reroute my TV's audio through my computer's headphones. I found a post about a pci-e addon card that could capture HDMI audio from a TV's ARC, but it looks like it has been discontinued.
Anything like this out there you can still buy that's not super pricy? Most of what I'm finding seems geared towards capturing video, too, and is generally pricy.
Thanks!
Anything like this out there you can still buy that's not super pricy? Most of what I'm finding seems geared towards capturing video, too, and is generally pricy.
Thanks!
Last edited: