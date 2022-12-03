HDD mounting holes

I bought a 18tb wd red pro.
I have a xigmatek elysium case. Up to now all my HDD (seagate) and SSDs fit perfectly.

This drive has 2 holes instead of 3 like the rest and I can't mount it. I've tried everything i could think of for over an hour, but I can't find a good solution.

Any ideas? I'm not buying a new case just for this drive.
 
is there a peg for the third hole? is so, remove it.
edit: i google the case, it has those stupid twist lock things. remove that and the pegs from the back, slide it in and use screws.
 
remove the retaining clip and just use the screws on the end of drive.
and just be careful when moving the case so the drive doesn't bounce around.
 
The end of the drive(and the 2nd hole) hangs out (also for the seagates but for them it's for the 3rd hole, but theyre very secure with 4/6 screws on both sides). No way to attach it to anything. I tried the bottom holes too in every orientation.

The twist locks aren't directly in contact with any drive. It's in contact with this bay with the fan.

Typing on a phone sucks
 
If you remove the lock, one hole should be visible and that is what you screw in, on both sides. that is the only way you are going to mount that drive into the case.
I didn't look at the front, does it have 5-1/4" bay? if so, you can get a sled to mount the drive up there.
 
If you wanted to get fancy, you could get these drive bay kits so you can pull the drives out of the front,
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00DWHLFMA
IMG_2222.JPEG
 
Luke M

Does the case take "5.25" drives? If so you can use an adapter (although the most common style of adapter won't work for the same reason).

Zepher beat me to it, I'm saying the same thing.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
42,840
