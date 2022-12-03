HDD mounting holes

The end of the drive(and the 2nd hole) hangs out (also for the seagates but for them it's for the 3rd hole, but theyre very secure with 4/6 screws on both sides). No way to attach it to anything. I tried the bottom holes too in every orientation.



The twist locks aren't directly in contact with any drive. It's in contact with this bay with the fan.



Typing on a phone sucks