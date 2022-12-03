HDD mounting holes

I bought a 18tb wd red pro.
I have a xigmatek elysium case. Up to now all my HDD (seagate) and SSDs fit perfectly.
This drive has 2 holes instead of 3 like the rest and I can't mount it. I've tried everything i could think of for over an hour, but I can't find a good solution.
Any ideas? I'm not buying a new case just for this drive.
