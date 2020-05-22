HDD "locking" as a means for isolated multi-boot

Can you use HDD Passwords (or DriveLock, or equivalent) to securely multi-boot? That is, if two hard drives are installed with HDD passwords, can the BIOS select between these and prevent access to the drive that wasn't unlocked?

So if I have:

HDD A: windows
HDD B: linux

Can I start the machine, enter password for HDD A, boot from A, but B will remain totally inaccessible?

Presumably the BIOS will boot from the drive that it can access (A), but what selects the HDD to unlock? I also haven't seen where a BIOS supports separate passwords for separate HDDs, but maybe it's possible.
 
P.S. I considered some methods of encrypting each drive, and maybe that would be good in addition to this, but ideally the "other" HDD would be locked out so it can't be analyzed or corrupted by the operating OS.
 
I think it would have to be some sort of hardware device you'd have to plug into your computer. I don't think most consumer motherboards are set up to do anything like that.
 
Why don't you enable/disable the SATA port for each HDD? Enable SATA for HDD A, install OS then disable it, enable SATA for HDD B and then install OS. That also require an extra step to change the Boot sequence but should not be too difficult.
 
