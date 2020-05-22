HDD "locking" as a means for isolated multi-boot

Can you use HDD Passwords (or DriveLock, or equivalent) to securely multi-boot? That is, if two hard drives are installed with HDD passwords, can the BIOS select between these and prevent access to the drive that wasn't unlocked?
So if I have:
HDD A: windows
HDD B: linux
Can I start the machine, enter password for HDD A, boot from A, but B will remain totally inaccessible?
Presumably the BIOS will boot from the drive that it can access (A), but what selects the HDD to unlock? I also haven't seen where a BIOS supports separate passwords for separate HDDs, but maybe it's possible.
So if I have:
HDD A: windows
HDD B: linux
Can I start the machine, enter password for HDD A, boot from A, but B will remain totally inaccessible?
Presumably the BIOS will boot from the drive that it can access (A), but what selects the HDD to unlock? I also haven't seen where a BIOS supports separate passwords for separate HDDs, but maybe it's possible.