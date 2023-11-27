HDD component supplier ‘collapses’

Rough indeed.

I wonder how that will impact hard drive manufacture.

Are they the only player in this market? Are there many competitors? Are they easily replaceable with competitors films?

Stuff like this is always a nightmare for manufacturers, but it also happens all the time, which is why many large scale manufacturers require multiple sources for material.

Or maybe this is not a problem at all, and they are shutting down in response to lack of demand from a shrinking market segment?
 
