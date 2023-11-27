HDD component supplier ‘collapses’

erek
erek
Rough.
“A major HDD component supplier in Taiwan has laid off many employees and is set to close, according to reports shared by the Economic Daily and Sanli News (Chinese language reports). Our research indicates the troubled supplier is known as Resonac, and is (was) a major producer of the thin films used on the surface of HDDs.”
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/hdd-materials-supplier-collapses
