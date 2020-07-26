hd6450 replacement?

I am looking for a cheap replacement for my hd6450.
It is getting a little flaky and crashing the driver after years of good service.
Its going in a hp 8300 so low profile and very low power draw.
No games and just 2 1080 monitors.
Prefer fanless but a quiet fan is ok.
Any recommendations? Thanks!!!
It is getting a little flaky and crashing the driver after years of good service.
Its going in a hp 8300 so low profile and very low power draw.
No games and just 2 1080 monitors.
Prefer fanless but a quiet fan is ok.
Any recommendations? Thanks!!!