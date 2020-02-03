Having a tough time choosing between a 3950X or 3960X.

3 monitors (34" curved 2k @ 140hz, two 29" 2k @140hz)

1080 Ti

i7-6950x

64 GB 3200 G.Skil

1TB EVO Pro

Existing system is a few years old Intel flagship (i7-6950x) that has been nothing but disappointing since day one, and I'd like to modernize with a PCI-E 4.0 NVMe.Configuration:Various Intel security "fixes" for the Government-embedded backdoors have reduced the processor performance roughly ~38% since I've bought it. Unacceptable, and enough for me to leave Intel behind for the immediate future for that very reason alone.I'd like to buy a few of the 2TB AORUS NVMe, potentially configuring them in RAID just to test the IO bandwidth, and at this point intend to skip the 2000-series nVidia entirely and wait for the 3000-series improvements (ray tracing was somewhat of a snooze on the old process). Purposes include gaming, encoding, running a few VM's at all times, and some high-compute multitasking in the fintech markets.Budget isn't an issue, but the 3970X (and the upcoming 3990X) are both complete overkill. The real conundrum comes down to the TDP difference between the 3950X and 3960X, because I'd rather not buy additional radiators just to keep the thing from cooking itself at load.I'm a few years out of the build game at this point, so I'm sure I don't know what I don't know. What else should I be factoring into my decision?