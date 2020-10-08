HardOCP has always been AMD [H]aters

Shoganai said: He heard one bad comment somewhere, got his feelies hurt, and ran with it. Click to expand...

Probably. There are dedicated fan boys on either side of the fence. If our testing, data and conclusions didn't line up with some weirdo's world view, we were accused of being shills for XYZ company. It happened all the time. These people never looked at the wider context of what was said or how our opinions of what was better changed with the times. When AMD had something better than Intel because the data showed that, we would recommend those products. When Intel had stronger offerings, it was the same thing. When Phenom was lackluster on launch, we got crap for calling AMD out. It was the same thing with Bulldozer or NVIDIA vs. ATi or AMD.You have to have thick skin as a hardware reviewer.