HardOCP has always been AMD [H]aters

Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.I don't think anyone here hates AMD.
Besides if AMD is even .1% faster than the intel offerings at low detail 480p gaming they've won.
Exactly. I was here for zen 1 launch when people laughed at AMD.Always loved kyle and the boys appoarch.Even thought they bent over AMD every chance presented.
The future is AMD,the past is intel and Jen hung small.
If you buy top of the line CPU you dont game in these resolutions. Why would you?
Around 65pct in steam play in 1080p. A lot play in 1440p which is starting to be cpu limited in some games when running an rtx 3080. Facts make you wrong.Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.
i dunno i always enjoyed the dilutional AMD haters.. but to say the forum as a collective group has always been AMD haters is a bit of a stretch.Leave OP alone, he's been waiting a long time for this moment (probably since Bulldozer).
Sure, a lot of us are sporting Ryzen's now - but who knows what terrible things were said to him when he (and me!) were running Phenoms.
Is tomorrow only about new processors or will it show the new video card too?
Those sweet sweet Bitchinfast 3D GPU shilling paychecks are sorely missed.Damn has it been that long? When I was on staff Kyle had me shilling for Matrox.
We don't root for Matrox anymore?
I just want them to release their crap already so I can build a new system.
Not to mention that Kyle Bennett himself runs a personal Threadripper machine.I read the thread title and literally Lolled. Had to come here to watch.
[H] may be many things, but a shill for or against? Lolz...
He heard one bad comment somewhere, got his feelies hurt, and ran with it.What on earth is the OP talking about? I'm rocking a 3900x and I'm convinced it is the best all-around CPU in existence. Not to mention the PCIE 4 motherboards with multiple high speed M.2 slots. And I've been [H] from way way back.
That doesn't change the fact that AMD didn't make anything worth even talking about for a decade. I'll buy whatever is better. And hooray that AMD is back!
Probably. There are dedicated fan boys on either side of the fence. If our testing, data and conclusions didn't line up with some weirdo's world view, we were accused of being shills for XYZ company. It happened all the time. These people never looked at the wider context of what was said or how our opinions of what was better changed with the times. When AMD had something better than Intel because the data showed that, we would recommend those products. When Intel had stronger offerings, it was the same thing. When Phenom was lackluster on launch, we got crap for calling AMD out. It was the same thing with Bulldozer or NVIDIA vs. ATi or AMD.
I think it will always be that way. Fanboys are pretty useless to argue with and will ignore facts unless it suits their narrative. They will buy garbage like bulldozer because they hate intel for some unknown reason. At least it's typically easy to spot them so you can just ignore them.
I still review everything, I just keep it to myself now. I get a lot less negative criticism this way.Damn, the Ignore list is long these days. At least the OP didn't refer to himself in the third person.... And when was the last time [H] reviewed anything again?
