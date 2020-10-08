HardOCP has always been AMD [H]aters

Master_shake_ said:
I don't think anyone here hates AMD.

Besides if AMD is even .1% faster than the intel offerings at low detail 480p gaming they've won.
Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.

If you buy top of the line CPU you dont game in these resolutions. Why would you?
 
Always loved kyle and the boys appoarch.Even thought they bent over AMD every chance presented.
The future is AMD,the past is intel and Jen hung small.:brb:
 
Forsaken1 said:
Always loved kyle and the boys appoarch.Even thought they bent over AMD every chance presented.
The future is AMD,the past is intel and Jen hung small.:brb:
Exactly. I was here for zen 1 launch when people laughed at AMD.

But tomorrow AMD will surpass intel. Who had the last laugh.
 
CentroX said:
Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.

If you buy top of the line CPU you dont game in these resolutions. Why would you?
That's my point.

Intel people still hold on to low detail low res gaming as their reason for being the best gaming cpu.

All AMD has to do is best them at that and they are the gaming/production cpu masters.
 
Ah crap, we are back on Team Blue? I hate this constant switching teams thing. I just got all of my new Team Red gear. Sigh. I guess Blue does go better with my eyes. Going to suck next week when we are on Team Green again. Makes my complexion look terrible.
 
CentroX said:
Only intel fanboys care about 720p and 1080 gaming.

If you buy top of the line CPU you dont game in these resolutions. Why would you?
Around 65pct in steam play in 1080p. A lot play in 1440p which is starting to be cpu limited in some games when running an rtx 3080. Facts make you wrong.
 
Leave OP alone, he's been waiting a long time for this moment (probably since Bulldozer).

Sure, a lot of us are sporting Ryzen's now - but who knows what terrible things were said to him when he (and me!) were running Phenoms.
 
SeymourGore said:
Leave OP alone, he's been waiting a long time for this moment (probably since Bulldozer).

Sure, a lot of us are sporting Ryzen's now - but who knows what terrible things were said to him when he (and me!) were running Phenoms.
i dunno i always enjoyed the dilutional AMD haters.. but to say the forum as a collective group has always been AMD haters is a bit of a stretch.
 
I hate AMD, Intel and Nvidia equally when they put out bad products -- bad for competition.

I hate them even more when they put out good products at competitive pricing.

Always a drain on the wallet.
 
Master_shake_ said:
I don't think anyone here hates AMD.

Besides if AMD is even .1% faster than the intel offerings at low detail 480p gaming they've won.
Back in the day we were accused of being Intel haters when we were reviewing Athlon 64's and X2's. We were Intel fanbois and AMD haters when we reviewed Core 2's. Basically, someone who didn't like something one of us said got us accused of being in the other camp's pockets.

Still waiting on those bribes to hit my account. They are over a decade late....:rolleyes:
 
There had been a lot of love here toward Intel because for 10+ years they had the better product. It wasn't an issue of brand loyalty. Many here, like me, had run Intel for a long time but switched over to AMD recently without hesitation because they now have a very compelling product to offer.
 
Shoganai said:
I just want them to release their crap already so I can build a new system.
Information release today @ 12 noon EST... (its 3am est as of me posting so yeah today)

I think availability predicted to be November

I'm gonna build one even though I have ZERO needs for one. I am extremely pleased with my 3960x. Though I have considered selling it because it has done all the video work I needed it for. 30TB of conversions from h264 to h265
 
c3k said:
I read the thread title and literally Lolled. Had to come here to watch.

[H] may be many things, but a shill for or against? Lolz...
Not to mention that Kyle Bennett himself runs a personal Threadripper machine.

The only time I recall this place being overwhelmingly against AMD was back in the bulldozer days... but that was almost a decade ago.
 
Don’t think [H] are haters after all they did put out some crappy processors. They damn sure gave Nvidia grief
 
What on earth is the OP talking about? I'm rocking a 3900x and I'm convinced it is the best all-around CPU in existence. Not to mention the PCIE 4 motherboards with multiple high speed M.2 slots. And I've been [H] from way way back.

That doesn't change the fact that AMD didn't make anything worth even talking about for a decade. I'll buy whatever is better. And hooray that AMD is back!
 
Advil said:
What on earth is the OP talking about? I'm rocking a 3900x and I'm convinced it is the best all-around CPU in existence. Not to mention the PCIE 4 motherboards with multiple high speed M.2 slots. And I've been [H] from way way back.

That doesn't change the fact that AMD didn't make anything worth even talking about for a decade. I'll buy whatever is better. And hooray that AMD is back!
He heard one bad comment somewhere, got his feelies hurt, and ran with it.
 
Shoganai said:
He heard one bad comment somewhere, got his feelies hurt, and ran with it.
Probably. There are dedicated fan boys on either side of the fence. If our testing, data and conclusions didn't line up with some weirdo's world view, we were accused of being shills for XYZ company. It happened all the time. These people never looked at the wider context of what was said or how our opinions of what was better changed with the times. When AMD had something better than Intel because the data showed that, we would recommend those products. When Intel had stronger offerings, it was the same thing. When Phenom was lackluster on launch, we got crap for calling AMD out. It was the same thing with Bulldozer or NVIDIA vs. ATi or AMD.

You have to have thick skin as a hardware reviewer.
 
Dan_D said:
Probably. There are dedicated fan boys on either side of the fence. If our testing, data and conclusions didn't line up with some weirdo's world view, we were accused of being shills for XYZ company. It happened all the time. These people never looked at the wider context of what was said or how our opinions of what was better changed with the times. When AMD had something better than Intel because the data showed that, we would recommend those products. When Intel had stronger offerings, it was the same thing. When Phenom was lackluster on launch, we got crap for calling AMD out. It was the same thing with Bulldozer or NVIDIA vs. ATi or AMD.
I think it will always be that way. Fanboys are pretty useless to argue with and will ignore facts unless it suits their narrative. They will buy garbage like bulldozer because they hate intel for some unknown reason. At least it's typically easy to spot them so you can just ignore them.
 
Furious_Styles said:
I think it will always be that way. Fanboys are pretty useless to argue with and will ignore facts unless it suits their narrative. They will buy garbage like bulldozer because they hate intel for some unknown reason. At least it's typically easy to spot them so you can just ignore them.
And you have these for every type of product out there. You have die hard Ford or GM guys, die hard Glock fanboys, etc.
 
Damn, the Ignore list is long these days. At least the OP didn't refer to himself in the third person.... And when was the last time [H] reviewed anything again?
 
