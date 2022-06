Pre-Install fittings on both ends Measure and cut the tube from the seat of the fitting to the other seat of the fitting Clean up the ends of the tube for fitment into fitting

Greetings -I have a question about installing hard tubing into the fittings on either side of the tube. For example:Here is where I am unsure how to get this tube into both sides without damaging the block or the tube. When you cut from seat of the fitting to the other seat of the remote fitting, how do you give yourself enough "slack" to get both ends in but fit securely against both sides? If you push one end in as far as it will go, you still have to clear the distance from the top of the fitting to the seat on the other fitting. How are you guys doing this? Do you connect one side, pull the fitting out of the remote end, seat the remote end on the tube end, and then screw the remote into the block with the tube already attached? I am unsure how to get enough slack to do this, without cutting the tube shorter than I would like.Thanks.