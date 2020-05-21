Hard drives not detected fix

I spent hours last night troubleshooting a problem, figured I’d give you guys a heads up if you ever run across it.I installed two brand new Western Digital Ultrastar 10TB drives into a brand new Asus X570 MB with an EVGA Supernova 850 G5 power supply. Not detected in anyway. Not in the bios and not in Windows. I altered every SATA setting I could think of but no go. Different Sata cables, different sata power cables. Installed the drives individually into USB caddies on a different computer, worked fine. Installed via SATA into another computer, worked fine. Installed in USB caddy on the new machine, worked fine. Installed a known good 1 TB HDD into the X570 MB SATA and it worked fine.Turns out that some combinations of power supply and hard drives do not work together. I happened to find one of those combinations with these two. Physically cutting the 3.3 volt SATA power cable got it working. Thanks to the articles below. I burned several hours last night trying to figure it out before finding the fix.