Hard drives not detected fix

ochadd
Gawd
- Joined
May 9, 2008
- Messages
- 977
I spent hours last night troubleshooting a problem, figured I’d give you guys a heads up if you ever run across it.
I installed two brand new Western Digital Ultrastar 10TB drives into a brand new Asus X570 MB with an EVGA Supernova 850 G5 power supply. Not detected in anyway. Not in the bios and not in Windows. I altered every SATA setting I could think of but no go. Different Sata cables, different sata power cables. Installed the drives individually into USB caddies on a different computer, worked fine. Installed via SATA into another computer, worked fine. Installed in USB caddy on the new machine, worked fine. Installed a known good 1 TB HDD into the X570 MB SATA and it worked fine.
Turns out that some combinations of power supply and hard drives do not work together. I happened to find one of those combinations with these two. Physically cutting the 3.3 volt SATA power cable got it working. Thanks to the articles below. I burned several hours last night trying to figure it out before finding the fix.
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/hdd-sata-power-disable-feature,36146.html
https://www.nickearl.net/2019/05/14/how-to-fix-3-3v-power-issues-with-hard-drives/
HDD model number: HUH721010ALE604
Power supply model: 220-G5-0850-X1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B077NDRQLW/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07WDLTGC1/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
