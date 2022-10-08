Hard Disk detecting only after restart.

Motherboard: MSI Z87-G45



CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690 CPU @ 3.50GHz



SSD: 2.5″ Kingston A400 240GB



2nd Drive: Western Digital 500GB



3rd Drive (new): Toshiba 4TB - formatted to GPT



So when i shutdown the pc and turn it back on, it will not detect the 4TB drive.

But when I restart the pc, then it detects it.



Please help.