Hard Disk detecting only after restart.

S

sasuke108

Jul 3, 2022
Motherboard: MSI Z87-G45

CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690 CPU @ 3.50GHz

SSD: 2.5″ Kingston A400 240GB

2nd Drive: Western Digital 500GB

3rd Drive (new): Toshiba 4TB - formatted to GPT

So when i shutdown the pc and turn it back on, it will not detect the 4TB drive.
But when I restart the pc, then it detects it.

Please help.
 
pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
look in the bios for a boot delay. its probably posting too fast for the drive to fully initialize.
 
