Hard Disk detecting only after restart.

Motherboard: MSI Z87-G45
CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4690 CPU @ 3.50GHz
SSD: 2.5″ Kingston A400 240GB
2nd Drive: Western Digital 500GB
3rd Drive (new): Toshiba 4TB - formatted to GPT
So when i shutdown the pc and turn it back on, it will not detect the 4TB drive.
But when I restart the pc, then it detects it.
Please help.
