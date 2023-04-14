Half Life 2 Path Tracing Mod Highly Praised for Adding Extra Visual Flair

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,008
Here it is

"Zdrowowicz was enthused about his progress, but has to deal with special effects: "Figured out a way to apply normal maps and tweak the materials after capturing relevant textures in game! Some areas look good, some of them kinda dodgy, but I focus my full attention on remaking all materials with this amazing (even though not officially released yet) tool!"

Last month he managed to get water lighting effects working: "For now a bit of fun with refraction!""

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307277/...-highly-praised-for-adding-extra-visual-flair

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top