H100i Pro will not sit flush

Just got a H100i pro replacement from corsair for my H100i whose fans had started to give out but for some reason no matter how hard I try I cannot get the base to have good contact with the CPU, it barely touches and the processor heats up to 90c just idling. Reinstalled the retention plate couple of times, made sure everything is tight, replaced stock paste with AS5 etc. to no avail. Seems like it just won't make good contact at all. Have a xeon 1660 v5 e3. H100i was mostly fine apart from the fans. Any thoughts/ideas? Am tempted to just replace the fans with the new ones and use the old radiator to avoid wasting more time on it. Anyone else encountered something similar? The box for the new one was marked refurb fwiw and I paid for advance RMA....