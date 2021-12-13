[H]OT!!! Neo Forza FAYE 32GB CL19 (2x16GB) DDR4 4400 ($120 shipped)

Value and Conclusion​

The 32 GB (2x 16 GB) Neo Forza Faye 4400 MHz kit is available for around US$230.

No RGB

Great out-of-the-box performance

No overclocking headroom

The Neo Forza Faye is a no-nonsense, performance-focused kit that manages to retain its own style without getting lost in the aesthetic. This RGB-free design relies on textured silver accents and stamping details to produce an eye-catching design while maintaining a neutral color scheme for a broad range of component compatibility. Like the Neo Forza Mars kit I reviewed recently, it is good to see that Neo Forza has found a design for the Faye that is distinct without resorting to gimmicks or compromising performance or cooler clearances.The Neo Forza Faye performed well at the 4400 MHz 19-26-26-46 XMP rating, though I did have to bump the voltage to 1.6 V on my AMD test system. The Neo Forza Faye proved to have no overclocking headroom on either of my test systems. While it is always exciting to find out how far a kit can be pushed, offering maximum performance out of the box is a testament to modern binning techniques. Not everyone wants to dive into the complex world of memory overclocking, and knowing that no performance was left on the table will be a bonus for many users.Ultra-high-speed, high capacity memory kits are rare, with only one other kit competing at this 2x 16 GB 4400 MHz specification. At US$230, the Faye comes in at about half the price of the competition, too. If you are looking to extract the most out of your high-end Intel build, the Neo Forza Faye is a great choice!