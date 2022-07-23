Guy buys a 3090ti from Amazon gets Sand instead.

These are no urban legends. People receiving either wrong products or no product at all happen all the time. We just rarely get to see the full unboxing experience. Luckily, Mauricio Takeda posted a video featuring an unpacking of RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, which turned into… sands of time.The weight distribution of the package was suspicious enough for him to ask his wife to record the video. As it turns out, he was right. He claims to be a calm person, but this time he was in shock. After all this was a very expensive scam.Mauricio ordered a PALIT GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GameRock from Amazon site during Prime Days. Brazilian market is now seeing a rapid price decrease for RTX 30 cards, but this was still a good deal at the time. This card was sold for 14,500 RBL (2,637 USD). But the package, which was sealed had nothing inside but pots of sand.