gtx970 overclocking question

Yup go back a couple years, I'm overclocking my old GTX970. It's the Asus strix version. My card is on water with a universal block, so just the GPU is water cooled. Temps have not exceeded 50C overclocked, voltage boost and full load. Been using furmark for a stress test. So far I got the GPU to 1450Mhz but the ram isn't going far. Only 125 increase and I'm not sure that is stable. Here's the thing I find strange. All my overclocking and testing has never shown artifacts. The video just cuts out, outright crash. Is this normal or is something else going on? I'm not overly familiar with the power limit setting. I have it at 110%, but wondering if I'm hitting a power limit before I can max out the card? Thanks guys.