GTX 770 weird issue

Hello guys first I have weird problem with my graphics card it is GTX 770 MSI 2GB.
There is no output to monitors and doesn't post. The GPU is detected by the system when i use integrated video and i can install video drivers. And if I can selected it as a preferred GPU, i can play games, just from motherboard output. With other graphics card i don't have problems with the system.
If anyone knows something please help.
I searched information everywhere but i could find somebody with my problem.
P.S.
When i connect hdmi cable with monitor or TV it is shown in settings, but no picture. And the Display port doesn't respond when i connect monitor.
 
