GTX 1650ti thread - Another AMD threat

MangoSeed said: If you’re willing to buy last generation used and don’t care about power then nearly every new mainstream card will look like trash in comparison. Click to expand...

What I meant was, as a replacement for the 1050ti which (while being long in the tooth) is still one of the few half decent cards one can get in a LP (low profile) config for use in corporate OEM shitbox machines. And a quick google does show Asus, Zotac, MSI etc have announced LP versions although I can only find one on Newegg, a Zotac for $175 which seems pricey to me for what it is. But I also see some LP RX 560 cards in the same price bracket, and those are slower than 1050ti. As a full height/size card, I have little interest in it, it's a $150 1080p card meant to target that price bracket, not generate excitement.The $150 slot is not a terribly exciting one... I realize there's a market for it and I'm sure 1650s will sell like hotcakes. But if I was building for a friend I would tell him to either pony up another $50-100 or just go used on GPU. Plenty of second hand cards still have warranty on them. Power usage isn't a huge concern for most that aren't running mining rigs.