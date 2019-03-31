GTX 1650ti thread - Another AMD threat

It looks like Nvidia could be releasing the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650ti on April 22nd.
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65404/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1650-reportedly-launching-april-22/index.html
While the GTX 1650 looks to be a 1050ti class product using 128 bit GDDR5, the 1650ti could be a real threat to the RX 570 if it uses 128 bit GDDR6.
This lines up perfect with what was leaked here:
https://www.techpowerup.com/250924/nvidia-geforce-rtx-2060-to-ship-in-six-variants-based-on-memory-size-and-type
And discussed here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/some-1660-ti-models-could-have-3gb-of-vram.1977323
So what's left - A 3 GB card in GDDR5 and GDDR6. The 3 GB GDDR5 card will most certainly be a 96 bit GTX 1630 that will replace the 1030. The 3 GB GDDR6 was thought to be a 192 bit GTX 1660 variant to replace the 1060 3GB, but I feel like the new 1650ti will do this just fine.
More likely, it will be a 3GB 96 bit GDDR6 card that will be closer to $100 and be an effective GTX 1050 replacement, perhaps called a GTX 1630ti.
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65404/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1650-reportedly-launching-april-22/index.html
While the GTX 1650 looks to be a 1050ti class product using 128 bit GDDR5, the 1650ti could be a real threat to the RX 570 if it uses 128 bit GDDR6.
This lines up perfect with what was leaked here:
https://www.techpowerup.com/250924/nvidia-geforce-rtx-2060-to-ship-in-six-variants-based-on-memory-size-and-type
And discussed here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/some-1660-ti-models-could-have-3gb-of-vram.1977323
So what's left - A 3 GB card in GDDR5 and GDDR6. The 3 GB GDDR5 card will most certainly be a 96 bit GTX 1630 that will replace the 1030. The 3 GB GDDR6 was thought to be a 192 bit GTX 1660 variant to replace the 1060 3GB, but I feel like the new 1650ti will do this just fine.
More likely, it will be a 3GB 96 bit GDDR6 card that will be closer to $100 and be an effective GTX 1050 replacement, perhaps called a GTX 1630ti.