GTX 1650ti thread - Another AMD threat

Nightfire

It looks like Nvidia could be releasing the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650ti on April 22nd.

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/65404/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1650-reportedly-launching-april-22/index.html

While the GTX 1650 looks to be a 1050ti class product using 128 bit GDDR5, the 1650ti could be a real threat to the RX 570 if it uses 128 bit GDDR6.

This lines up perfect with what was leaked here:
https://www.techpowerup.com/250924/nvidia-geforce-rtx-2060-to-ship-in-six-variants-based-on-memory-size-and-type

And discussed here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/some-1660-ti-models-could-have-3gb-of-vram.1977323

So what's left - A 3 GB card in GDDR5 and GDDR6. The 3 GB GDDR5 card will most certainly be a 96 bit GTX 1630 that will replace the 1030. The 3 GB GDDR6 was thought to be a 192 bit GTX 1660 variant to replace the 1060 3GB, but I feel like the new 1650ti will do this just fine.

More likely, it will be a 3GB 96 bit GDDR6 card that will be closer to $100 and be an effective GTX 1050 replacement, perhaps called a GTX 1630ti.
 
cybereality

cybereality

Interesting. Seems like Nvidia is giving a lot of choices here, maybe too many, but we'll see where these cards land.
 
Nightfire

cybereality said:
Interesting. Seems like Nvidia is giving a lot of choices here, maybe too many, but we'll see where these cards land.
They are aggressively going after AMD's midrange stack. The 1660ti forced an RX590 price drop overnight, the 1660 went directly for the RX580, and now the 1650ti could make it a hat-trick if it competes with the RX570.
 
Nightfire

Now that the GTX 1650 specs are confirmed, we see that it is pretty much a 2/3rds GTX 1660 down the board to include price:
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/nvidia-gtx-1650-release-date-price-specs,39094.html

It would be interesting if they did the same thing with the GTX 1650ti compared to the 1660ti. That would give it around 1000 shader cores, 128 bit GDDR6 and a $185 price point. That should be enough to edge the RX580 and get very close to the GTX 1660 in performance as that card us often bandwidth bottlenecked.
 
DooKey

NV just continues to execute like a well oiled machine.
 
vegeta535

I don't see Nvidia lower end stuff a threat to AMD. AMD has better cards for cheaper in the sub $200 range and give Nvidia a round for their money in the $2-300 range.
 
DooKey

vegeta535 said:
I don't see Nvidia lower end stuff a threat to AMD. AMD has better cards for cheaper in the sub $200 range and give Nvidia a round for their money in the $2-300 range.
Whenever NV competes with AMD at a particular performance bracket they kill AMD. Yes, NV lower end stuff is a threat to AMD.
 
Nightfire

vegeta535 said:
I don't see Nvidia lower end stuff a threat to AMD. AMD has better cards for cheaper in the sub $200 range and give Nvidia a round for their money in the $2-300 range.
That could quickly change. In any case, nVidia does not have to be performance competitive in order to be sales competitive. We have already seen this with the GTX 1050ti.
 
777

cybereality said:
Interesting. Seems like Nvidia is giving a lot of choices here, maybe too many, but we'll see where these cards land.
Did you see the Gainward and Palit 1650's on that site? They're total junk. $149, maybe $179, for a video card with 1 HDMI and 1 DVI (no adaptive sync at all) and what looks like leftover Intel box coolers as a cooling solution.
 
cybereality

Yeah, definitely a POS. Why would they use DVI instead of DisplayPort. Odd choice.

But I guess you can't be too picky for $150...
 
crazycrave

At this point and time the free games have ended and not many are buying now … all of AMD cards came with games and at $149 the RX 570 8Gb came with them for the price = NV just could not compete with that and still can't as that market AMD just ended it when the free games ended as to rain on Nvidia's little party .
 
777

cybereality said:
Yeah, definitely a POS. Why would they use DVI instead of DisplayPort. Odd choice.

But I guess you can't be too picky for $150...
A $150 1650 is higher than the launch price of the 1050 Ti. Really really really sad when a $30 graphics card from 6 years ago has more video outputs than a $150 card today. Least they could do is put a DP on there so people can use Gsync/Freesync.
 
vegeta535

I guess cause they believe people who would buy a 1650 are more then likely to have old crappy monitors?
 
kniwor

Support is another issue. I never owned nVidia till I realized I wanted to use tensorflow and AMD did not support it well (for no fault of AMD).
 
Nightfire

Well I guess the 1650ti may still come out, along with a 1660 'Super' which is suppose to be 1660ti vram config with 1660 core count.

The 1650ti is still said to be 128 bit GDDR5 which will make it a failure imho.
 
SticKx911

Nightfire said:
Well I guess the 1650ti may still come out, along with a 1660 'Super' which is suppose to be 1660ti vram config with 1660 core count.

The 1650ti is still said to be 128 bit GDDR5 which will make it a failure imho.
Is this still going to be a card that doesn’t need external power? (Like the 1050ti). I’m assuming that’s why it’s so neutered.
 
dany man

SticKx911 said:
Is this still going to be a card that doesn’t need external power? (Like the 1050ti). I’m assuming that’s why it’s so neutered.
75w TDP so there is a good chance it will not need external power. waiting for a low profile version :)
 
Nightfire

SticKx911 said:
Is this still going to be a card that doesn’t need external power? (Like the 1050ti). I’m assuming that’s why it’s so neutered.
It looks to be that way with the 75 watt tdp, but that would have been just as easy with GDDR6. Seems to be a big jump in bandwidthe from the 1650ti 128 bit 8 gbps to the 1660 super 192 bit 14 gbps or about 2.5x.
 
SpongeBob

So what a card that rivals a 2 year old RX 570? I wouldn't call this a threat.
 
Nightfire

SpongeBob said:
So what a card that rivals a 2 year old RX 570? I wouldn't call this a threat.
It rivals a 2 year old RX570 which is the same as a 2 day old RX570. So yes, a threat where AMD was unopposed performance wise yet still had fewer sales.
 
cybereality

AMD doesn't have anything new in that price-range. People seem to favor newer options (even assuming similar performance).
 
Nightfire

https://m.ithome.com/html/445850.htm
Tranlations of last sentence from source:

"According to foreign media reports, in addition to the GTX 1650 Ti with GDDR6 memory, NVIDIA will also introduce the GDDR6 version of the GTX 1660 Super to replace the previous version."

If this is in fact GDDR6 like many of us hoped for, it could trade blows with the RX580.
 
Burticus

For cards like this, LP or GTFO I don't care. If one can use a full height card then I DNGAF about this when $80ish used 970's are a thing and 1060/3g's are $100ish. The 1650 is the 2019 version of the 1050ti.
 
MangoSeed

Burticus said:
For cards like this, LP or GTFO I don't care. If one can use a full height card then I DNGAF about this when $80ish used 970's are a thing and 1060/3g's are $100ish. The 1650 is the 2019 version of the 1050ti.
If you’re willing to buy last generation used and don’t care about power then nearly every new mainstream card will look like trash in comparison.
 
Ranulfo

MangoSeed said:
If you’re willing to buy last generation used and don’t care about power then nearly every new mainstream card will look like trash in comparison.
The power argument only matters if you're looking at low power cards for OEM systems or SFF builds. That or you have no intention of overclocking your gpu ever and it is going to last you 3+ years.
 
Burticus

MangoSeed said:
If you’re willing to buy last generation used and don’t care about power then nearly every new mainstream card will look like trash in comparison.
What I meant was, as a replacement for the 1050ti which (while being long in the tooth) is still one of the few half decent cards one can get in a LP (low profile) config for use in corporate OEM shitbox machines. And a quick google does show Asus, Zotac, MSI etc have announced LP versions although I can only find one on Newegg, a Zotac for $175 which seems pricey to me for what it is. But I also see some LP RX 560 cards in the same price bracket, and those are slower than 1050ti. As a full height/size card, I have little interest in it, it's a $150 1080p card meant to target that price bracket, not generate excitement.

The $150 slot is not a terribly exciting one... I realize there's a market for it and I'm sure 1650s will sell like hotcakes. But if I was building for a friend I would tell him to either pony up another $50-100 or just go used on GPU. Plenty of second hand cards still have warranty on them. Power usage isn't a huge concern for most that aren't running mining rigs.
 
Nightfire

Looks like we have all of the specs of the 1650S minus the price. - thanks Ranulfo
https://videocardz.com/82408/nvidia-geforce-gtx-1660-super-and-gtx-1650-super-final-specifications

The card will be using the TU116 design. There are pros and cons to this. The biggest con is that it has no chance of hitting the 75w tdp. The benefits is that it will be even faster than expected with 1280cc. (I think tu117 maxes out at 1024cc). Also, the card will get the Turing NVENC as opposed to the Volta NVENC on the base 1650.

Overall, it should be a stellar card that will get close to 1660 performance at (hopefully) 1650-like price.
 
Nightfire

MangoSeed

Nightfire said:
The 1650S looks to have the same performance boost over the 1650 as the RX5500 does over the 1650. Basically 50% over the AAA games and about 35% over the e-sport games.
View attachment 201373

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/graphics-cards/gtx-1650-super/
Planning to pop one of these into my HTPC to replace the 1060. It’ll be a side grade performance wise and a down grade in memory capacity but I have an LG C9 on the way and want that sweet VRR. Will be running mostly older games at 1080p with integer scaling to 4K.

Don’t know if Pascal has a hardware limitation for enabling HDMI VRR or if Nvidia are just being bastards. Either way it’s annoying.
 
Nightfire

First reviews in:

This card looks to finally dethrone the RX570/580 cards. The card came in at 9% slower than the 1660, which is pretty good.
 
Nightfire

A few more reviews coming in:
https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/msi-geforce-gtx-1650-super-gaming-x-review,1.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/palit-geforce-gtx-1650-super-stormx-oc/

They all show about 10% short of the 1660 or equal to the RX580. This is right in line with the 9% core count deficit. Overclocking is good with 10% on the core and 20% on the memory which puts it in line with the 1660. The GDDR5 on that card does not overclock nearly as well. Power consumption/ heat is great as well.

Factoring in the price, this makes the 1660 EOL and probably the most exciting mainstream card that Nvidia has launched in a long time.
 
defaultluser

iRevert

defaultluser said:
It's within 5% of the 1650 Super. Since the 1650 Super is $160, I'm betting $150 for the RX 5500, and $200 for the 5500 XT 8gb.

It's been awhile since AMD surprised Nvidia enough they had to scramble and do rebrands. The 4850 and 4870 were the last such occasion!
It's also an OEM card so results are going to be gimped slightly, I'm waiting to see what the 1650S can do with proper drivers and what the 5500 can do with a non-oem card (and pricing) before I call it one way or another.

All that being said you have to keep in mind that a 580 on the used market is still at $100-$115 so it's an interesting price bracket right now.
 
