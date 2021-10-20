GTX 1070 no display and missing voltages

Danteashen
hi ! i have a gtx 1070 gigabyte g1 with some missing voltages on all phases and mosfets except the first mosfets of each line i have 12v In but no output
so can someone advise me please ?
and help me diagnose that card because i've tried so many things (no soldering only diagnose with probes)
thanks
