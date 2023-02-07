GSync/gsync ultimate

Every gsync and gsync compatible monitor is certified by NVIDIA through a rigorous testing process. So you know it's actually good. That's really the only benefit now days.



A non gsync monitor could be just as good.





Way back before adaptive sync was a thing the purpose of gsync was to make it a thing. Because monitor manufacturers were not doing it on their own.



The first gsync "monitor" was actually a DIY kit you bought from Nvidia and used to replace the internals of a monitor you bought separately.



Then NVIDIA partnered with monitor makers to ship with NVIDIA's gsync module.



And now monitor makers just build that capability into their own electronics.