GSync/gsync ultimate

Slightly lower latency is about it nowadays. Also, freesync isn't the same thing as adaptive sync.
With GSU you get HDR EOTF Tracking suited for the panel for gaming. For example AW3423DW vs AW3423DWF - the latter has much worse EOTF Tracking (to be fixed by DELL though), or X32 FP vs older ones like X27 - X27 has much better looking image in games that are not the best at HDR calibration.What’s the deal with this technology in current times? With both amd and nvidia now supporting adaptive sync (free sync) what’s the benefit of shelling out $$$ for gsync Equipped monitor?