GSync/gsync ultimate

What’s the deal with this technology in current times? With both amd and nvidia now supporting adaptive sync (free sync) what’s the benefit of shelling out $$$ for gsync Equipped monitor?
 
Variable overdrive is pretty much the only benefit it has anymore. Its feature set is outdated and it doesn't seem likely Nvidia is going to make one with e.g HDMI 2.1 or DP 2.1
 
GoldenTiger said:
Slightly lower latency is about it nowadays. Also, freesync isn't the same thing as adaptive sync.
Glad you mentioned that.

I’ve got an Alienware 34” QD OLED with gsync ultimate. Dell recently released the freesync (or non gsync anyway) version of this display. HUB reviewed both and at least with these two, found the non gsync model having significantly lower latency when you also account for input lag.

It was actually this review that prompted me to ask the question.
 
WilyKit said:
What’s the deal with this technology in current times? With both amd and nvidia now supporting adaptive sync (free sync) what’s the benefit of shelling out $$$ for gsync Equipped monitor?
With GSU you get HDR EOTF Tracking suited for the panel for gaming. For example AW3423DW vs AW3423DWF - the latter has much worse EOTF Tracking (to be fixed by DELL though), or X32 FP vs older ones like X27 - X27 has much better looking image in games that are not the best at HDR calibration.
 
Every gsync and gsync compatible monitor is certified by NVIDIA through a rigorous testing process. So you know it's actually good. That's really the only benefit now days.

A non gsync monitor could be just as good.


Way back before adaptive sync was a thing the purpose of gsync was to make it a thing. Because monitor manufacturers were not doing it on their own.

The first gsync "monitor" was actually a DIY kit you bought from Nvidia and used to replace the internals of a monitor you bought separately.

Then NVIDIA partnered with monitor makers to ship with NVIDIA's gsync module.

And now monitor makers just build that capability into their own electronics.
 
