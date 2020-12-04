Grounded Wrist Anti-static Bracelet vs Non-Grounded?

I saw grounded wrist anti-static bracelet and non-grounded one. The latter is more convenient because there is no need to look for ground and you are not space-restricted.

I wonder if non-grounded bracelet works equally well as grounded bracelet.

I would say no. I imagine what is inside that bracelet is either a battery or a capacitor.

If it's a battery, then your potential becomes whatever the battery voltage is, which could be thousands of mv higher than what a circuit can handle, and if it's not rechargeable then it's useless if the polarity is wrong. Polarity depends on whether the charge builds on your skin or the skin of the electronics.

If it's a capacitor, then it would only concievably work if the charge is on the skin of the electronics. Your body already works as a capacitor, so adding one with a resistor doesn't solve anything. A discharge occurs when a new path to a high capacitance is created. A capacitor would only work the first time an event occurs, and only if it hasn't been charged completely from static buildup on your body.

The reason a grounding strap works is because it has a mega Ohm resistor between you and the device. Any change in potential occurs very slowly, some uA at a time. If you're touching the device directly, then whatever circuitry in the wireless strap to slow the flow becomes useless–you formed a direct path between you and the device.

Now, if both you and the device have (say) a 5V battery connected to ground, then your potential becomes ~5V ± your individual static charges. You're basically just shifting the floor of ground up or down 5V (depending on polarity). You still have the issue that once you touch the device, there's a direct path created with no resistor to slow the flow.
 
