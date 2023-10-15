Grinding noise coming from my GPU

There is a noise coming from my RTX 2060 Super, and I am starting to get worried if the fans are going.When I first got it the fans would constantly while it was idle be off, then suddenly speed up, then go off, and repeat over and over. The noise drove me nuts, so I """fixed""" it by using Precision X1 to adjust the fan curve so that fans are always slightly spinning. The basically inaudible noise of the fans always spinning at their lowest setting was far quieter than the fans being off then ramping up to max for a second over and over.However, now I keep hearing a grinding noise. It seems to mostly happen as the fans are ramping up, but it also happens randomly while it's in operation. I took a video of that behavior here, I was using Cinemark 2024 to make it loop a GPU test that kept ramping the GPU up and down as it looped, triggering the noise often. There is a particularly bad instance of the noise near the end:Are my fans dying? Or any recommendations on what I can look into or try to do to see if I can fix this? Not easy to find replacement fans for GPUs, and all the ones I found were expensive and just used ones pulled from another GPU.