Gray Uniformity Decent?

Need some objective/subjective opinions here. Background:

1. Had a very uniform U3818DW that I sold few months back to make room for a 48CX, unfortunately the OLED developed a few dead pixels right after I sold my Dell so I got another U3818DW on sale that had great gray uniformity but more BLB than the first.

2. Fast forward a few months and the somewhat apparent trailing artifacts, 60 HZ, no adaptive sync, HDR etc. started bugging me again. Tried a 38GN950 but uniformity was lacking HDR was lack luster so back it went, then got an Acer 382 which seemed and arguably still is great but still had a slight pinkish hue and color temp gradation from left to right that is now starting to bother me..on the bright side it does have Freesync so 55 fps in CP2077 is still acceptable unlike the Dell (which I sold again lol)...and is 75 Hz so is smoother in games that can maintain it on 3080 like Doom Eternal. Also tried the Dell AW3821DW but that has far too many problems like no sRGB, similar uniformity issues if a different pattern and no auto input switching either (going back)!

3. Here is a pic of my Acer with a pic designed to highlight this problem with with 15% gray fullscreen.

4. Am I being too picky here? The place I got the Acer from is OOS so will have to wait before I can try an exchange (no time limits though since it's a big warehouse chain).

5. Holding out some hope for the updated Dell U3821DW to come out soon. Don't think the 48 OLED will work given the size issues I experienced last time (was almost glad that I had to return it due to the dead pixels). I don't know what else to try at this point since I need decent sRGB and freesync in a 38" size ....

6. Why don't more places focus on gray uniformity of large screens? HDR don't do jack if regular workflow images are dirty...

Luckily haven't lost any money (but lots of time) in my quest since I played sales right...



Mostly annoying in office apps, cannot be seen in games / mm use or more solid colors. Screen otherwise has a calibrated deltaE of 1.35, 820 CR and no BLB at all fwiw.