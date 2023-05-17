Graphite thermal pad vs paste?

So I recently grabbed a 5600X to replace my 3600X. I spent a bunch of time looking through my drawers because I knew I had a new tube of Kryonaut around somewhere. Anyway, I take my water block off and discover that apparently I used an Innovation Cooling graphite pad when I built my system. I guess I won't be needing all of this isopropyl alcohol for cleanup.
Do I reuse the pad or go with the Kyronaut? I don't even remember looking up performance of the graphite pad. I don't remember buying it. It's in my amazon order history so I guess I did.
Do I reuse the pad or go with the Kyronaut? I don't even remember looking up performance of the graphite pad. I don't remember buying it. It's in my amazon order history so I guess I did.