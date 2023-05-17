Graphite thermal pad vs paste?

So I recently grabbed a 5600X to replace my 3600X. I spent a bunch of time looking through my drawers because I knew I had a new tube of Kryonaut around somewhere. Anyway, I take my water block off and discover that apparently I used an Innovation Cooling graphite pad when I built my system. I guess I won't be needing all of this isopropyl alcohol for cleanup.

Do I reuse the pad or go with the Kyronaut? I don't even remember looking up performance of the graphite pad. I don't remember buying it. It's in my amazon order history so I guess I did.
 
I’ve used the graphite pad over for at least 2 builds and have never had temp issues. Recently I went back to kryonaut just to see if I was missing out on anything, and it was maybe a degree or two cooler but nothing noticeable.
 
